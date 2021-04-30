Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

WING traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

