CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

