Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.73. 54,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,693. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,016 shares of company stock worth $5,942,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.