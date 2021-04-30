Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,668. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.