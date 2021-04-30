Short Interest in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Declines By 47.2%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.36% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCEF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.