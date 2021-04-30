Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Biomerica also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

