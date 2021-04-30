Argent Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. 145,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.