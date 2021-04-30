Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 960 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. 243,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,424. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.