Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

TIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

