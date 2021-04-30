Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $44.80 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,817. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

