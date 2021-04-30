Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $468,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,434 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 263,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,114,098. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

