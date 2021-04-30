Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 7,010 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 100.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,817. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.96.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

