Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $75.45 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $75,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.72. 282,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

