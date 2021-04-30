Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $148.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

