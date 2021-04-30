McAdam LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

