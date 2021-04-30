Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $156.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.88.

OSK traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

