Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.16.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $47.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,518.57. The stock had a trading volume of 169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

