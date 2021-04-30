Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $188.00.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

