Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 8,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,315. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.