UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. 2,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

