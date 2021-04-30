Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

