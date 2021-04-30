Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

