13,300 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,609. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.