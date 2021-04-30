Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $763,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 56,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

