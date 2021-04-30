Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $655,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.21. 5,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.34. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

