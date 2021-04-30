Bfsg LLC Acquires 810 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. 51,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,572. The company has a market capitalization of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.