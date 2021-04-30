Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.80. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,862. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

