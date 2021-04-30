Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.25. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.