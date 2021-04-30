Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 6th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

