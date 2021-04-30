LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $57,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

FINX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

