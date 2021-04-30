Credit Suisse Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $39.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,193.52. 59,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.64. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

