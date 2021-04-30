Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) received a C$2.75 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

OGC traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.10. 492,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

