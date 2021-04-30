Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 19,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 489,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

