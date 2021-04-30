Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.03. 9,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

