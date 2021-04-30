Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 714 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

