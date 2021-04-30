Morgan Stanley Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

