Credit Suisse Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,755.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,406.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,911.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

