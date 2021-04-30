Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 3,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

