QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.91. 599,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.