Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ONEOK by 24,796.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 50.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. 48,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,227. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

