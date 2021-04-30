Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 749.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.