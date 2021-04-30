General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $191.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

