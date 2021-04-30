Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 23,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,849. Atomera has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $375.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

