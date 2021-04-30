WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 248.6% in April

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 248.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.06. 8,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000.

