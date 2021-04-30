AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.64.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.90. 1,469,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

