Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.60. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.45.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

