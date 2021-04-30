Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Shares of CFX stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.77. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.93 million and a PE ratio of -26.53.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

