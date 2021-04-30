Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 228.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grid Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 49,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

