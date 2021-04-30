Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 228.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Grid Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 49,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
