Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €70.52 ($82.96). The company had a trading volume of 5,943,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

