Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) PT Raised to C$20.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE RFP traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,156. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

